What are InfiniReels Pokies?

One of the breakthroughs in the online slot gambling space is undoubtedly InfiniReels – NetEnt’s exclusive game mechanic, which constantly adds reels to the game board with no upper limit set. This peculiarity, in turn, offers players unlimited win potential.

But what is InfiniReels exactly, and how are sites with premium online pokies developed with this mechanic different from others? This article will uncover all these answers. So, stay tuned, and let’s begin!

A Close Look at InfiniReels Pokies: The Concept and Creation

If you have been into online slots gambling long enough and can classify yourself as a pioneer in this field, then you are undoubtedly aware that in the past, some parts of the gameplay were completely unchangeable for an average gamer. These covered the number of reels, the way special icons and symbols could land on a single spin, and the number of paylines.

However, with the recent advancements and innovations in the industry, we have clearly seen that the sky’s the limit. One of the renowned Australian software developers, Big Time Gaming, was the first to prove that it is not from the fantasy genre for paylines to be anything other than fixed.

As you can already guess, with the addition of InfiniReels, the breakthroughs kept on magnifying. Designed by NetEnt, it is a span-new game engine proving that reels don’t necessarily need static.

This mechanic was first introduced with the pokie game – Gods of Gold InfiniReels, and it carried the mission to consistently add reels on the right side of the slot grid with the proper win combinations.

How Do InfiniReels Pokies Work

When you load the game window of any InfiniReels pokie, you will instantly see an odd layout, which starts to make sense only after a few spins.

Reminiscent of Vegas-style online pokies, InfiniReels games feature a rudimentary structure coming with 3 rows, 3 reels, open spaces on both sides of these reels, and 27 ways to win.

The key aspect of InfiniReel’s popularity is the simplicity of these games. When a player begins to spin the reels, new reel sets will be added after a qualifying win. Afterward, you will receive a free respin, and the board will expand.

With more reels completing the grid, the rest slowly will get pushed to the left to make space; thus, you may end up playing with a way too beneficial configuration (6 reels and 729 winning lines, 5 reels with 243 ways to win, and so on).

But it’s also important to note that not all spins will bring additional reels. If you want that to happen, you must form a winning combo of at least one matching symbol on each reel to trigger the grid to expand automatically.

What About InfiniReels Pokie Features

It’s evident that not all games are created with the same “ingredients”. But what exactly makes InfiniReels slots different from other classic games? We have outlined the key features for you, so let’s have a look.

Bonus Games

Who says InfiniReels games can only boast about their unique, ever-changing configuration? They are also packed with some one-of-a-kind symbols and bonus features, such as wild substitutions, increasing multipliers, and respins.

RTP Rate and Win Potential

Regardless of the fact that there are no upper limits to the number of reels you can add to the grid, your potential for a bigger win will still be affected by the usual factors like volatility and RTP. In addition, some InfiniReels pokies feature capped max winnings; thus, it’s another point to consider.

The good news is that most InfiniReels pokies are developed by NetEnt, meaning players can expect to see a high RTP rate of 96-97% for most of these slots.

Graphics and Sound Effects

As Red Tiger Gaming and NetEnt are the two main suppliers of InfiniReels pokies, it is no surprise that these games often feature top-class level visuals and audio effects. You will typically come across high-end animations, 3D symbols, and unique designs with peak attention to tiny details.

Best Examples of InfiniReels Pokies

Some popular pokie games designed with the InfiniReels mechanic and combining all its features include the following.

#1 Dragon’s Fire InfiniReels (Red Tiger Gaming)

The action in this pokie begins on a 3×3 game board. However, the inclusion of the InfiniReels engine means that as long as you get a new win combination, more reels will be added.

You can also make use of the Fire Egg and Fire Wilds that can randomly show up on any spin. There is also the Dragon Spins feature, which will get you unlimited extra spins.

The RTP of the game is 95.74%, and the maximum win you can grab is 10,414x.

#2 Get The Gold InfiniReels (Red Tiger Gaming)

This pokie was released in 2022 and comes with triggering gameplay and attractive graphics with a 3×3 grid. The slot’s Gold Rush bonus, infinite reels, and different scatter symbols all have a big role in the overlay success of this creation.

Also, if you enable the Gold Rush option, the infinity reel engine will occasionally come to life. In addition, players can benefit from multipliers as they can win the grand reward of up to 10,000x. The RTP rate for this game is 95.72%.

#3 Gods of Gold InfiniReels (NetEnt)

This is the very first game developed with the InfiniReels mechanic. It is a creation of NetEnt that was released in 2020. Gods of Gold features a pretty good RTP of 96.21%, a medium-high variance level, and several features with respins and free spins that can be triggered randomly. These cover multislam, respin, and win spin.

The maximum you can get from this game is 25,000x.