The Barbados Museum’s Heritage Village Experience

The Barbados Museum is pleased to invite you to its first-ever Heritage Village Experience event! As part of our 90th anniversary celebrations, the Barbados Museum & Historical Society will be hosting the Heritage Village Experience during the month of November on the compound of the Barbados Museum, The Garrison, St. Michael.

It will take place on Saturday: November 4th, 11th, and 18th, culminating in a thrilling Cosplay event on November 25th, 2023.

This event will bring the Museum alive on these nights giving locals and visitors the opportunity to see the best that Barbados can offer to celebrate the month of independence. In addition, our aim is to expose visitors to authentic experiences that are inherently Barbadian while maintaining and meeting high expectations for convenience and quality entertainment.

The doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and the package includes:

Museum exhibits and the Jairus Brewster Children’s Gallery

The best in local craft and cuisine

Edutainment – (Education & Entertainment Combined)

A three–hour entertainment package featuring appearances from top local artistes featuring Terry and the Heritage band and much more!

We look forward to welcoming you on the evening of November 4th, 2023 to “The Heritage Village Experience”.