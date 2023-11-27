Breaking News

Ted (Peacock) – Seth MacFarlane mini-series

Ted (Peacock) – Seth MacFarlane mini-series

Creator: Seth MacFarlane
Stars: Scott Grimes, Alanna Ubach & Seth MacFarlane

In this comedic prequel event series to the Ted films, it’s 1993, and Ted the bear’s (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

