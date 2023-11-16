Students beating the heat thanks to cool gesture from RUBIS

A cool gesture from RUBIS is helping students at two primary schools beat the heat and stay focused on their books during the ongoing wave of hot days.

The timely donation of standing fans, 14 for the classrooms of Welches Primary School, Welches St. Michael, which was done in conjunction with the RUBIS Sports Club, and ten more for the A. Dacosta Edwards Primary in St. Andrew, was welcomed by both school principals. Both schools also received batches of exercise books.

Principal Greig Walters of Welches Primary expressed his gratitude and emphasised the vital role the fans would play in alleviating the current heat wave that was negatively impacting students.

He noted that both students and staff would benefit tremendously from the new fans, given the current challenges to teaching and general environmental concerns brought about by the heat.

Principal Janelle Jones of A. DaCosta Edwards thanked RUBIS for its timely contribution of both the standing fans and exercise books. She said the fans would facilitate a more comfortable learning environment for the students.

This most recent donation continued RUBIS’ history of support for Welches Primary School, located just across the street from the RUBIS Head Office at Welches. The classroom in which the presentation of fans was made was painted by members of Team RUBIS, and Principal Walters noted he was looking forward to continuing the relationship with RUBIS for upcoming school projects.