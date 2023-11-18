Skitsomania Returns to Barbados: 90s Barbados Comedy Show coming to Olympus Cinema

SKITSOMANIA, the hilarious Caribbean comedy TV show, is coming back to Barbados just in time for Christmas.

‘Skitsomania: ReBoot‘, is a professionally remastered 4k version of the program that originally played on Barbados’ own CBC TV in the late 1990s. It’s a combination of comedy skits and hilarious Improv, performed on stage. At its peak of success, Skitsomania was professionally filmed in front of a live, sold-out audience at The Plantation Garden Theatre in Harmony Hall.

Now, more than 25 years later, the program has been digitally remastered using AI technology in anticipation of a 2-night screening at the Olympus Cinema on Dec 22nd and 23rd, 2023.

‘Skitsomania: ReBoot’ is a collection of the very best skits on the big screen, and the event will feature live Improv performances in the theatre before the screening.

PROLOGUE



SKITSOMANIA founder Brian G. Smith arrived in Barbados in 1993. Smith was an award-winning alumnus of Toronto’s ‘The Second City’; a comedy club that has generated many of North America’s top comic performers (including some of those on “Who’s Line is it Anyway?”)

Smith began training a select group of Bajan actors in “Improv” and sketch comedy performance- performing shows at hotels and tourist destinations. Then a request came from a local nightclub owner to mount a comedy cabaret show at ‘Sandy Bank’. Smith wrote some short skits about his impressions of Barbados, and the show hit a nerve with Barbadians and international visitors alike. Word spread, and soon SKITSOMANIA was playing to sold-out crowds.

After two years of stage success, SKITSOMANIA was ready to make the leap to television. Six half-hours of broadcast quality television were shot over two nights of sold-out performances at The Plantation Garden Theatre.

‘SKITSOMANIA’ premiered on CBC TV in 1997; the first comedic TV series in the history of Barbados. Now, more than 25 years later, a digitally remastered 4k version of the best of SKITSOMANIA will play on the big screen in December of 2023.

Advance tickets for ‘Skitsomania: ReBoot’ at the Olympus Sheraton on Dec 22 and 23 are available by searching Skitsomania at ticketlinkz.com. Watch Skitsomania video clips at https://www.instagram.com/skitsomania_bim/

‘Skitsomania: ReBoot’ is sponsored in Barbados by Café Luna, Little Arches Hotel, and Harris Paints. It is supported in part by the National Cultural Foundation.

‘Skitsomania: ReBoot’ is a You and Media production.