Skitsomania Returns to Barbados: 90s Barbados Comedy Show coming to Olympus Cinema

SKITSOMANIA, the hilarious Caribbean comedy TV show, is coming back to Barbados just in time for Christmas.
Now, more than 25 years later, the program has been digitally remastered using AI technology in anticipation of a 2-night screening at the Olympus Cinema on Dec 22nd and 23rd, 2023.
PROLOGUE
SKITSOMANIA founder Brian G. Smith arrived in Barbados in 1993. Smith was an award-winning alumnus of Toronto’s ‘The Second City’; a comedy club that has generated many of North America’s top comic performers (including some of those on “Who’s Line is it Anyway?”)
After two years of stage success, SKITSOMANIA was ready to make the leap to television. Six half-hours of broadcast quality television were shot over two nights of sold-out performances at The Plantation Garden Theatre.
‘SKITSOMANIA’ premiered on CBC TV in 1997; the first comedic TV series in the history of Barbados. Now, more than 25 years later, a digitally remastered 4k version of the best of SKITSOMANIA will play on the big screen in December of 2023.
Advance tickets for ‘Skitsomania: ReBoot’ at the Olympus Sheraton on Dec 22 and 23 are available by searching Skitsomania at ticketlinkz.com. Watch Skitsomania video clips at https://www.instagram.com/skitsomania_bim/
‘Skitsomania: ReBoot’ is a You and Media production.
