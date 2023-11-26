QEH’s 25 Percent Discount Extension remains until year-end

The management at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital is thanking all patients/clients who have come forward to pay outstanding arrears following the offer to extend the 25 percent discount. This response has prompted a decision to continue the discount offer to December 31st, 2023.

We understand the economic climate is challenging. However, our Corporate Business Unit team stands ready to facilitate your payments and to assist clients who are unable to clear their arrears with an affordable payment plan agreement.

For more information, please feel free to contact the Corporate Business Unit representativesat 436-6450 Ext 6166/6167 or via mobile at 256-9961/256-9965.

The QEH thanks you in advance for all cooperation extended.