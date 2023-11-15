Opposition hopeful links up with Free Hill

Some residents of Free Hill, Black Rock, St Michael got an opportunity to “link-up” with Democratic Labour Party’s (DLP) Ryan Walters recently.

The event, organised by DLP’s St Michael North West executive, is one of a number of initiatives under the branch’s programmes rolled out over the past year. The series of programmes is a joint venture between the branch and the former DLP candidate for the area.

Children were not left out of the social hosted by Ryan Walters and DLP’s St Michael North branch.

The activity started out with a canvass and ended with a social where residents were treated and had the opportunity to mix and mingle.

Walters, who is also vice-chairman of the branch, along with other members of the branch braved the recent adverse weather conditions and traversed the district. Although weather restricted the number of residents able to visit, nevertheless warm receptions from those present greeted Walters and engaged in robust discussions on various issues.

The business executive said the recent initiative was an extension of his Walters – We Linking Up project which included his constituency karaoke limes, a picnic at Farley Hill National Park among other smaller activities across the constituency.

DLP’s Ryan Walters talking to resident John Forde.

He also explained that the walk through and social activities both provided the opportunity for him to speak in person with constituents, many of whom are looking for someone to share their concerns with.

“Our walk through and visit to some of the residents of Free Hill is really an extension of our linking up programme. The aim is to continue our re-engagement with constituents as well as to stay current with their needs and concerns. Where we can assist or provide direction we will definitely do so.”

Chairman of the branch Chulang Searles explained there is a need to consistently hear the concerns of residents in order to be able to assist where possible. Searles noted that initiatives like these help the branch to remain relevant as well as to meet younger residents and to hopefully grow the membership in the DLP Branch.

Walters and the St Michael North West DLP team will visit Upper Black Rock areas including Straker’s Tenantry, Danesbury and St Stephen’s in the coming weeks.