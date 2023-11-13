NO SUCH THING AS ‘TOO NUFF’ FOR NUFFOLOGY: FORMER RECORD EXEC LAUNCHES NEW LIFESTYLE BRAND

Entertainment Executive Geanetta “Genie Sweetness” Shaw is launching a lifestyle brand centered on inspiring people to recognize their potential and never stop learning and growing. Genie, known for her work with entertainment powerhouses like Lenky Marsden, Bulby York, and VP Records, just launched NUFFology by Genie Sweetness apparel line at nuffology.info this weekend.

Created by Genie and designed by Chris “Knxtti” Green of Knxtti Designs, “NUFFology by Genie Sweetness” is releasing the clothing line as the first part of the brand launch. Centering inclusivity, the brand offers shirts, hooded sweatshirts ranging from sizes xs to 5x, and hats and accessories.

“I’m hoping consumers will be able to see themselves,” says Genie Sweetness. “They can expect positive energy through bright colors and catchphrases. NUFFness is about working with pride and confidence. Hopefully, they’ll feel this vibe.”

In addition to clothing, NUFFology by Genie Sweetness will release ebooks about the business side of the music industry, in the coming months.

Growing up in a Jamaican household, Genie was labeled as “too nuff,” a common term for people who are seen as too boastful or wanting too much attention. She coined the term NUFFologist with the philosophy that everyone should be proud of who they are and what they accomplish, and continue to strive for more.

“You can never be NUFF enough,” Genie states proudly. “I truly believe that. My NUFFness has helped my confidence level and given me the strength and inspiration to succeed these past 30 years.”

Knxtti, a Brooklyn-based Jamaican graphic designer who designed nuffology.info, says “This wasn’t work, it was an adventure. Genie needed a site that was equally as bright and interesting as she was. I wanted to make sure both the site and the clothing were NUFF enough for her larger-than-life personality.”