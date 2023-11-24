NIFCA Gala to celebrate 50 years of excellence

After several weeks of exciting, intense and thought-provoking displays of talent, the National Independence Festival of Creative Arts (NIFCA) climaxes with a grand celebration of 50 years at Sunday’s NIFCA Performing Arts Gala: Barabajan.

The Most Honourable Anthony ‘Gabby’ Carter.

The grand finale, will showcase some award-winning pieces from the best of the best and a theatrical presentation. The marque event, a production of the National Cultural Foundation (NCF), promises to be a night of excellence that will thoroughly entertain Barbadians of all ages when it comes off at the Wildey Gymnasium, Garfield Sobers Sports Complex beginning at 6 p.m.

Producer of the Gala, NCF Theatre Arts Officer Janelle Mitchell expressed pride about the caliber of the programme and the line-up of acts. The Gala, which is celebrating NIFCA’s 50th anniversary, will be executed in two parts.

Christ Church Foundation Steel Orchestra.

The first half is titled: 50 Years of Excellence and will highlight a cadre of the top award-winning pieces from over the festival’s 50 years in Dance, Music, Spoken Word, Literary Arts, and mixed disciplines. Expected to wow are the likes of: The Most Honourable Anthony ‘Gabby’ Carter, Winston Farrell, Adrian Green, Yolande Capandeguy, Jennifer Walker, Dancin’ Africa, Cherie Jones, the Pinelands Creative Workshop and some of this season’s showstoppers.

The second half is called Barabajan, and is a full theatrical presentation celebrating the late Barbadian literary giant, Kamau Brathwaite’s work.

The artistic director is Cecily Spencer-Cross, Levi King is the director; Musical Director – Lowrey Worrell, Director of Choreography – Olivia Hall and the Set Designer is Mark Maynard. The cast of talented actors are: Yolanda Capandeguy, Sonia Williams, Janine White, Jennifer Walker, Neil Waithe, Ayele Matthias and Mikhail Prescod.

Akeem Chandler-Prescod

Inviting the public’s support, Mitchell said that based on the level of talent displayed throughout the NIFCA season, patrons can be assured of immense brilliance on Sunday evening.

“This year we saw a lot of thought-provoking pieces really looking at our culture, mental health, how we process our emotions – that came out of all the Performing Arts whether that was Music, Dance or Theatre.

“So, I really think that COVID impacted our creativity and it allowed those who maybe never thought about performing to explore their submerged talents. Hence, we saw a lot of first timers entering. . . and it was very good to see them, as well as seasoned persons, coming out to showcase high levels of talent again,” she said.

Reflecting on NIFCA’s 50 years of excellence, Mitchell argued that the festival’s role in the Barbadian landscape cannot be overstated and she believes that it augurs well for NIFCA and the island’s future into another 50 years.

She said: “Where we are heading as we look to include digital media and all these other avenues, it speaks to the development of the arts and where we can head from now.

S. Neverson Dance Company – And so we Dance.

“This year is very nostalgic; some of everybody has a NIFCA story and this is what is making the festival even more seminal. I think that NIFCA has been extremely pivotal in shaping our creative artists in all the Performing Arts and other disciplines over the 50 years. Indeed, it has helped to shape our national identify,” Mitchell added. This year several new top awards were introduced across the genres of the NIFCA Performing Arts, these include: The Emile Straker Award for the best locally written, arranged and performed folk selection; The NIFCA Earl Warner Prize; The Alfred Pragnell Challenge Shield for Acting; The Gene Carson Award of Excellence for the highest scoring Junior entry achieving a score of 91% or greater in NIFCA Dance Finals; the Barbados Community College Scholarships, along with the 50th Anniversary of NIFCA Awards.