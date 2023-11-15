NIFCA Dance Finals takes the stage Thursday

The National Independence Festival of Creative Arts (NIFCA) Dance Final is expected to wow when it comes off this Thursday at the Frank Collymore Hall.

Beginning at 7 p.m., 26 talented acts will hold centre court showcasing their brilliant skills and vying for loads of spectacular prizes during an evening of excellence dubbed: Sankofa: A Night of Discoveries.

Twenty-six pieces will be judges on Thurday night.

The cultural extravaganza will spotlight brilliance across a plethora of genres including: ballet, lyrical Jazz, street dance, modern contemporary, African and Caribbean folk, as well as Liturgical (praise dance).

“We have 26 strong final pieces [and] I am extremely pleased with the way the show has come together. The show is about the participants and they are putting in the work and are coming out … to exceed expectations,” said Cultural Officer for Dance at the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) Alicia Payne-Hurley.

The finalists are: Pearls Dance Academy, Gentle Steps Arts Academy, Friendship Community Centre, Kendra Leacock, Barbados Dance Centre, Bajans in Movement, Anika Small, Haynesville Youth Club, The Ellerslie School, Shaunelle Neverson, Sneverson Dance Company, Praise Academy of Dance, Akil Ifill & Faith Williams, Kemal Marshall, Elevé Performing Arts Centre, Multifarious Dance Crew, Gem.In.I Project, Dreaming Black Boy Productions, Issachar Arts, Dancin Africa (Jada Best) and K-Eve (School of Performing Arts).

Payne-Hurley explained that the night’s message, Sankofa: A Night of Discoveries, aims to reflect on the past by taking a look back at some of those persons who were responsible for 50 years of NIFCA Dance, to help improve the future.

“It’s also a night that we are going to discover lots of new fantastic dance talent. So, the big names that we are accustomed to are there, but the majority are talent coming out from Barbados Community College and the University [of the West Indies] programme and general dance groups and schools, who have been honing their skills during that COVID period and chomping at the bit waiting for NIFCA to definitely come out with a bang,” she added.

Dancers performing at NIFCA Tribute to Richild Springer in 2019.

The NIFCA Dance Final concludes this season’s Performing Arts competition which is celebrating the 50th anniversary of NIFCA under the theme: 50 Years of Excellence Remembered.

The Cultural Officer also noted a refreshing increase in solo dancers who are seemingly desirous of having the opportunity to be judged by themselves and trying to merit for some of the coveted awards and scholarship opportunities. These include: The Prime Minister’s Scholarship; The Richild Springer Award of Excellence; The Madame Ifill Award of Excellence; The Prime Minister’s Award for the Best Original NIFCA Dance Entry; and four scholarships to the Barbados Community College will be offered towards training in the Associate Degree programme in Dance. New awards up for grabs are: The Gene Carson Award of Excellence for the highest scoring Junior entry achieving a score of 91% or greater in NIFCA Dance Finals; the 50th Anniversary of NIFCA Award – this prize will be awarded to the Most Outstanding Presentation in the NIFCA Dance 2023; and two scholarships to the TVET Council will be offered towards training in the NVQ Dance Choreography.