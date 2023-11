In 2016, Dr. Annabelle saved her own son’s life using a cannabinoid formulation that she created and now pursues the possibilities of implementing cannabis and/or plant compounds into current modern medicine.

A native of Canada, Annabelle Manalo-Morgan, PhD balances life as a scientist, educator, author, and mother of five. An alumnus of Dillard University and graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, Dr. Annabelle has completed an NIH clinical trial certification and began her graduate work at Georgetown University in Neuroscience.

Dr. Annabelle has a doctorate in Cell and Development Biology from Vanderbilt University and focuses on genetic mutations that mimic the offset effects that chemotherapy has on heart disease. She has presented and published on the resulting cardiotoxicity as well as on the developing cardiac mesothelium.