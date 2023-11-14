MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS IN DEACONS: POLICE, FIRE & BLPC CALLED IN TO ASSIST DISTRAUGHT VICTIM

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is investigating a situation which occurred at Deacons Road, Saint Michael on Saturday 11th November 2023.

S U M M A R Y:

Police Officers from the Black Rock Station were driving around for their regular inspection about 09:50 Saturday morning when they responded to a developing scene at Deacons Road, Saint Michael where a man was seen at the top of the roof a shop at that location along the main road. Officers made inquiries; requested additional assistance from the Operations Control Centre in an effort to coax this man down from the roof. By this time, however, he had climbed from the roof onto a nearby tamarind tree.

Personnel from the Barbados Fire Service under the command of Leading Fire Officer Browne responded as well as personnel from the Barbados Light & Power who assisted by turning off the electricity in the immediate area. Personnel from the Ambulance Service also responded.

Further investigations revealed that he is Sharaz Patel 35 years of no fixed place of abode. He was eventually rescued from the tree, as a result of the collaborative efforts of emergency personnel and residents of the area and later transported to the Psychiatric Hospital for assessment.