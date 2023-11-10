Lumpy or Bat Boy from Breedy’s Land is most recent BOLO from Police Service

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Jamar Rasheed Clarke 31 years alias ‘Bat Boy or Lumpy’, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Clarke, whose last known address is Breedys Land, Silver Sands, Christ Church is approximately five feet, eight inches in height, is of dark complexion and has a slim built. He has tattoos of the letters ‘C.O.E’ and the word ‘JAMAR’ on his left arm; and the image of a joker face on the right arm.

Jamar Rasheed Clarkeis advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Jamar Rasheed Clarke,is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church at telephone numbers 418-2608/2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.