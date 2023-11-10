Lodge Rd man sought by Officers in relation to Narcotics issue(s)

Breaking News

Rawlins, last known local address is Lodge Road, Christ Church is of a dark complexion, stocky built with a round face and has a bulbous nose. Heis advised that he can present himself to the Narcotics Unit, Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Troy Oneal Rawlins who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Rawlins, last known local address is Lodge Road, Christ Church is of a dark complexion, stocky built with a round face and has a bulbous nose. Heis advised that he can present himself to the Narcotics Unit, Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.
Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Troy Oneal Rawlins, is asked to contact the Narcotics Unit  at 418-2631, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

  • Liesl Gabriel Sergeant

Communications & Public Affairs Officer (Ag)

The Barbados Police Service

