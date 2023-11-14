LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION – A NIFCA film weekend

Filmmakers and enthusiasts have had much to whet their appetites and stimulate their creativity over the past few months. And on November 18 and 19, there will be much to celebrate and enjoy with the culmination of the National Independence Festival of Creative Arts’ (NIFCA) Adult and Junior Film/Video Competition and Film Challenge.

Former Film Commissioner and the National Cultural Foundation’s (NCF) spearhead in this film extravaganza, Annette Nias, has expressed delight at the Barbadian public’s response to the competitions. Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic which affected all aspects of human activity, Nias said filmmakers have still been able to make the best of that situation and encourage and foster creativity.

“The pandemic set us back a bit but we are yet happy with the responses we have had. Indeed, COVID-19 and its impact have provided material for many of the films that have been submitted,” she said, adding that this year there have been a record 48 entries to the NCF.

On Saturday, November 18, starting at 6 p.m., film buffs will get the opportunity to view some of the award-winning films in the various categories at the Daphne Joseph-Hackett Theatre.

Nias said the Film Competition had been open to both junior and adult creatives. She explained that the areas available for expression among the juniors included music video edutainment which had to be original both in lyrics and music; documentary, which had to be non-fiction scripted and produced; and narrative fiction, both scripted and produced.

Adult entrants were also asked to produce music videos; narrative fiction, long or short, and ranging from two minutes to 75 minutes. The genres included comedy, thriller, musical drama, romance, historical and action. They could also enter non-fiction documentaries and animation. With respect to the latter, participants were encouraged to use 2D, 3D, StopMotion/Claymation, Cut Out Animation, and Motion Graphics.

The NIFCA Film Drive-In Night will now be held at the Gymnasium.

The entries were judged on technical quality, technique, content, originality and creativity.

Gold, silver and bronze awards and monetary prizes will be available to the top performers. Cash prizes of $1 000, $700 and $500 will be awarded in each category for the top three entries. There are also other specific awards for excellence.

The Erskine Callender Award of Excellence in the form of a trophy and a cash prize of $3,000 will be presented to the highest scoring participant achieving 91 per cent or greater in the NIFCA Film-Video competitions. This award is for both juniors and adults.

The Prime Minister’s Award for the Best Original NIFCA Film Video Entry will be offered to recognise significant creativity and innovation in a NIFCA entry that challenges established norms in the art-form. It will comprise a cash award of $3,500 and a trophy and both juniors and adults are eligible.

Two new awards in the form of two scholarships to the Barbados Community College will be offered towards higher training worth $3 000 each.

There is an innovative award in the form of a Business Entrepreneur Prize which will be given in all disciplines and is valued at $15 000. It will be awarded for works that demonstrate entrepreneurial value for further investment in product development. This prize will be awarded to an adult gold-awarded Barbadian filmmaker whose works involve several cross-sector services.

Nias was excited about a treat for the public the following day. She said she expected many patrons to attend the NIFCA Movie Drive-in Night in the car park of the Garfield Sobers Sports Complex at Wildey on Sunday, November 19. This event would celebrate the 50th Anniversary of NIFCA’s contribution to cultural development in the country.

“It should be a celebratory occasion for the entire family,” she said. Gates open at 5 p.m.