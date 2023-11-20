Hundreds attend Bridgetown protest march against Gaza massacre, boycott hinted as call for ejection of Tel Aviv envoys grow.



Approximately 500 Bajans peacefully marched from the UK High Commission at Ben Mar near the Erdiston Teacher Training College to Independence Square this weekend aghast at the death toll wrought by Israeli forces.

This as thousands of Iranians also held rallies across their country against Israel’s unrelenting bombardment of Gaza – what many are realising as genocide, with a top military commander warning that Israel was heading for a long and bloody war with Palestinian group Hamas.

The demonstrations on Saturday in the capital Tehran and other cities were held in “support of the oppressed children of Gaza” under the slogan “Palestine is not alone”, according to local media.

Here in Barbados, Muslim Chaplain of the Cave Hil Campus: Suleiman Bulbulia praised Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley’s recent condemnation of the slaughter (made before yet another trip overseas) but urged the leader (who, it’s suggested, is desirous of becoming UN General Secretary – according to CNN) to go further and break diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv until aggressions in Palestine come to a screeching halt.

Saudah Mohamed delivered an emotional and pungent message rebuking Israeli cruelties in Gaza, drawing eerie and chilling comparisons to numerous aspects of Barbadian history and culture.

The graduate from Harrison College referred to when Gaza’s government media office confirmed over the weekend how the total number of Palestinian deaths in the enclave has exceeded 12,000 since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7th.