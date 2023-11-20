Hundreds attend Bridgetown protest march against Gaza massacre, boycott hinted as call for ejection of Tel Aviv envoys grow.

Approximately 500 Bajans peacefully marched from the UK High Commission at Ben Mar near the Erdiston Teacher Training College to Independence Square this weekend aghast at the death toll wrought by Israeli forces.
The demonstrations on Saturday in the capital Tehran and other cities were held in “support of the oppressed children of Gaza” under the slogan “Palestine is not alone”, according to local media.
Saudah Mohamed delivered an emotional and pungent message rebuking Israeli cruelties in Gaza, drawing eerie and chilling comparisons to numerous aspects of Barbadian history and culture.
The graduate from Harrison College referred to when Gaza’s government media office confirmed over the weekend how the total number of Palestinian deaths in the enclave has exceeded 12,000 since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7th.
