Four in remand for River Terminal Brawl

Personnel from the Central Police Station of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) arrested and formally charged the following for Causing a Disturbance on Monday 30th October 2023 while at the Constitution River Terminal:

Napthali Nathanial Ray Greenidge 29 years of Berry Hill, Merricks, St. Philip – also for Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm on Ronald Lavine.

Lakicia Alicia Archer 26 years of Ashbury Land, St. George.

Ronald Gilbert Lavine 58 years of 3 rd Avenue Greaves Land, Black Rock, St. Michael.

Jarad Andre Brathwaite 27 years of Brereton Village, St. Philip.

They are scheduled to appear at the District ‘A’ Magistrate Court today, Thursday 2nd November 2023.