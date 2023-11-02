Breaking News

Four in remand for River Terminal Brawl

Personnel from the Central Police Station of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) arrested and formally charged the following for Causing a Disturbance on Monday 30th October 2023 while at the Constitution River Terminal:

  • Napthali Nathanial Ray Greenidge 29 years of Berry Hill, Merricks, St. Philip – also for Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm on Ronald Lavine.
  • Lakicia Alicia Archer 26 years of Ashbury Land, St. George.
  • Ronald Gilbert Lavine 58 years of 3rd Avenue Greaves Land, Black Rock, St. Michael.
  • Jarad Andre Brathwaite 27 years of Brereton Village, St. Philip.

They are scheduled to appear at the District ‘A’ Magistrate Court today, Thursday 2nd November 2023.

