FirstCaribbean & JetBlue Introduce Two New Credit Cards in 5 Regional Destinations

JetBlue and CIBC FirstCaribbean, the leading bank in the Caribbean, today announced a new partnership with Mastercard, the global technology company in the payments industry, to launch two credit cards for customers in five Caribbean markets where JetBlue operates. The new JetBlue Mastercard and JetBlue Select Mastercard by CIBC FirstCaribbean will provide cardmembers exclusive rewards, benefits, and an opportunity to earn TrueBlue® points that can be used to travel to more than 100 destinations in JetBlue’s network.

In November 2023, these cards will for the first time be available to residents in The Bahamas, Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Cayman Islands. As an added benefit, both products offer a welcome bonus of either 10,000 or 30,000 TrueBlue points by meeting the purchase requirements during the first 90 days of opening the credit account.

“As a leading airline in the Caribbean, JetBlue maintains its commitment to delivering innovative programs and products to more of our loyal customers in the region. We’re excited to launch our partnership with CIBC FirstCaribbean and Mastercard to offer our customers even more benefits,” said Chris Buckner, VP Loyalty & Partnerships, JetBlue.

“The JetBlue Mastercard and JetBlue Select Mastercard from CIBC FirstCaribbean provide our customers with added value and flexibility to earn points on their everyday purchases. With each purchase, cardmembers are one step closer to the destination of their choice.”

“We are delighted to join with our partners Mastercard and JetBlue, the preferred airline brand flying between the US & the Caribbean. Together we will make a formidable partnership allowing us to bring added value to JetBlue TrueBlue loyalty members regionally,” said Chief Executive Officer of CIBC FirstCaribbean, Mark St. Hill.

“We’re thrilled that our longstanding partnership with JetBlue is now expanding into the English Caribbean markets. Together, we’ve worked to develop a set of valuable solutions that deliver a trusted, convenient, and reliable payment experience,” stated Jimena Elia, Country Manager for the West & Dutch Caribbean markets at Mastercard.

The JetBlue Mastercard by CIBC FirstCaribbean has no annual fee and allows cardmembers to earn points for each purchase. JetBlue purchases will accumulate two TrueBlue points per US$1 spent. All other purchases – groceries, restaurants, gasoline, etc. – accumulate one point per US$1 spent.

The JetBlue Select Mastercard by CIBC FirstCaribbean, with a US$99 annual fee, allows cardmembers to earn four TrueBlue points per US$1 spent on JetBlue purchases and one point per US$1 spent on all other purchases. This card also offers additional benefits, including a free checked bag for the cardmember and up to three travel companions when the card is used to purchase flights operated by JetBlue. It also provides a US$100 annual statement credit on the purchase of a JetBlue Vacations package.

Earlier this year, JetBlue launched the new TrueBlue® loyalty program, providing additional opportunities for cardmembers to earn points, perks and attain TrueBlue Mosaic® status, JetBlue’s highest levels of TrueBlue membership. With every purchase, cardmembers will be able to earn towards Trueblue Mosaic® status. To learn more about JetBlue credit card offerings and the TrueBlue loyalty program, visit https://www.jetblue.com/trueblue. Customers applying for the cards will be able to do so effortlessly online via the bank’s Digital Client On Boarding platform.