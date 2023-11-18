Breaking News

Female visitor wanted by Police, surrenders with representation

Lauren Rose Desimone is a visitor to the island whose last known local address is # 9 Warners Park, Christ Church is Caucasian and of a slim built. She has long straight hair and has an oval shaped face and full eyes.

Lauren Rose Desimone a visitor to the island whose last known local address is #9 Warners Park, Christ Church who was the subject of a Wanted Woman bulletin issued on Thursday 9th November 2023 in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in Police custody.  

On Thursday 16th November 2023, she presented herself to the Oistins Police Station accompanied by her Attorney-at-Law and is currently assisting Police personnel with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service wishes to thank the General Public and the Media for their assistance in this matter.

The Service looks forward to working with both Media & public as they continue to serve, protect and reassure.

