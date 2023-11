Director: Phillip Noyce

Writers: Richard Wenk & Victor Gischler

Stars: Pierce Brosnan, Morena Baccarin & James Caan

Charlie Swift is a fixer with a problem: the thug he’s whacked is missing his head and Charlie will only be paid if the body can be identified. Enter Marcie Kramer, the victim’s ex-wife and a woman with all the skills Charlie needs.