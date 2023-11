Eager for everyone to benefit from her experiences, this book relates her determination to save her son’s life and the healing properties of the Mighty Flower, Cannabidiol (CBD).

During her time at the popular nightspot, she met with writers to share her work and experience. Here’s exclusive footage found in no other local media house!

Dr. Annabelle Manalo Morgan just launched her Forbes Best-selling book Mighty Flower here in Barbados at the Halo Lounge in St Lawrence Gap, Christ Church. Eager for everyone to benefit from her experiences, this book relates her determination to save her son’s life and the healing properties of the Mighty Flower, Cannabidiol (CBD).