Exchange between Barbados’ Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs with Japan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

A high-level delegation from Barbados’ Ministry of People Empowerment & Elder Affairs (MPEA) led by its Minister, the Hon Kirk Humphrey, visited Tokyo for the purpose of integrating some of the advances Japan has made in their social sector strengthening.

The high-level delegation to Tokyo, included apart from Minister Humphrey, MPEA Permanent Secretary Jehu Wiltshire, Director of the National Assistance Board – Colleen Walcott, Chief Welfare Officer – Deborah Norville, as well as the president of the Barbados Association of Retired Persons (BARP) – Marilyn Rice-Bowen.

During Mr Humphrey’s visit, he made a courtesy call to Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Horii Iwao. The State Minister heartily welcomed Minister Humphrey’s first visit to Japan as high-level exchanges between both countries become more active and noted that Barbados has many common issues with Japan, such as developing policies for an aging society and how best to mitigate natural disasters.

2019 marked the “Japan-Caribbean Exchange Year’” with CARICOM member states, and the State Minister indicated he would like to further strengthen exchanges with Barbados, which is an important partner that shares values ??and principles with Japan.

In response, Minister Humphrey expressed his gratitude for Japan’s support for the environment and climate change countermeasures, as well as for efforts in the marine field between universities in both countries. He expressed his hope for further promotion of people-to-people exchanges, including visits to Barbados by dignitaries from Japan.

On this trip, the delegation will visit facilities for the elderly, persons with disabilities, children, and general welfare services.

With Japan and Barbados sharing similar challenges, Barbados can learn from Japan and can benefit from their technical expertise as we seek to improve in these areas.

This exchange was made possible by the Japanese embassy in Barbados, who coordinated this crucial project.