City march evokes reminder of Sting’s lyrics from 80s anti-war song

In 2010, Sting explained that the song was inspired by watching Soviet TV via inventor Ken Schaffer’s satellite receiver at Columbia University: I had a friend at university who invented a way to steal the satellite signal from Russian TV.

We share the same biology

Regardless of ideology

Believe me when I say to you

I hope (Israelis) love their children too…



There is no historical precedent

To put the words in the mouth of the president

There’s no such thing as a winnable war

It’s a lie we don’t believe anymore

(Biden) says we will protect you

I don’t subscribe to this point of view

Believe me when I say to you

I hope (Israelis) love their children too