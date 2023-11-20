Breaking News

Sting's solo project, Dream of the Blue Turtles was recorded in Barbados in 1985 at Eddie Grant's Ice studios, the hit "Russians" uses the Romance theme from the Lieutenant Kijé Suite by Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev, and its lead-in includes a snippet from the Soviet news

City march evokes reminder of Sting’s lyrics from 80s anti-war song

City march evokes reminder of Sting’s lyrics from 80s anti-war song

In 2010, Sting explained that the song was inspired by watching Soviet TV via inventor Ken Schaffer’s satellite receiver at Columbia University: I had a friend at university who invented a way to steal the satellite signal from Russian TV.

Nevertheless, it still has a bearing now with the deadly Middle East conflict where 12,000 Palestinians have been slaughtered in a renewed conflict with Tel Aviv. Thus, a slight paraphrasure came to mind… Inspired by the Barbados chapter of global protests…

We share the same biology Regardless of ideology Believe me when I say to you I hope (Israelis) love their children too...There is no historical precedent To put the words in the mouth of the president There's no such thing as a winnable war It's a lie we don't believe anymore (Biden) says we will protect you I don't subscribe to this point of view Believe me when I say to you I hope (Israelis) love their children too
