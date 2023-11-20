City march evokes reminder of Sting’s lyrics from 80s anti-war song

In 2010, Sting explained that the song was inspired by watching Soviet TV via inventor Ken Schaffer’s satellite receiver at Columbia University: I had a friend at university who invented a way to steal the satellite signal from Russian TV.
We share the same biology
Regardless of ideology
Believe me when I say to you
I hope (Israelis) love their children too…
There is no historical precedent
To put the words in the mouth of the president
There’s no such thing as a winnable war
It’s a lie we don’t believe anymore
(Biden) says we will protect you
I don’t subscribe to this point of view
Believe me when I say to you
I hope (Israelis) love their children too
Nevertheless, it still has a bearing now with the deadly Middle East conflict where 12,000 Palestinians have been slaughtered in a renewed conflict with Tel Aviv. Thus, a slight paraphrasure came to mind… Inspired by the Barbados chapter of global protests…
