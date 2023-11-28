BWA Working to Complete Connections in Prior Park, St James

Breaking News

Residents in these areas are asked to store an adequate supply of water during this period.

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) wishes to update residents and businesses in Prior Park, St. James that connections in the area are in train to be completed by mid December. Today, Tuesday, November 28th, BWA crews continue work to complete the connections to the new mains.

At present, sanitization of the newly installed mains is underway. Once the mains have passed the testing criteria, the connections to individual customers will be made.

Mains replacement by the BWA in the area is being conducted as part of the Barbados Water Authority’s Strategic Mains Replacement programme.  Reinstatement of the roadway by the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources (MTWWR) is expected to follow once the mains replacement and connections are concluded.

Customers with queries are reminded that they can contact the Authority at 434-4292 between 8:30 am and 12 midnight. Updates can also be viewed on the Authority’s website and social media pages. The BWA apologises for any inconvenience that may have resulted from this ongoing work in Prior Park, St. James.    

