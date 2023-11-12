BWA Pump Stations Remain Offline due to Inclement Weather

This weekend, the Barbados Water Authority is suggesting to residents from St. George, St. John and St. Philip areas impacted by low pressure or water outages that the stations supplying their districts remain offline.

Due to the ongoing inclement weather, the stoppage will continue in order to prevent discoloured water from entering the network. However, the Authority has made adjustments to neighbouring distribution systems and facilities to reduce the number of affected areas.

Districts that may continue to be impacted while the stations are offline include Drax Hall, Greens, Bath Land, Carters, Cherry Grove, Cheshire, Cliff Cottage, Coach Hill, Codrington, Colleton, Colleton Gardens, Gall Hill, Glebe, Guinea Land, Haynes Hill, Henley, Lemon Arbor, Macaroni Village, Massiah Street, Moncrieff, Moores Land, Mount Pleasant Gardens, Pool Land, Rose Gate, Sargeant Street, Sherbourne, Small Hope, Society Hill, Spooners, Stewart Hill, Todd’s Tenantry, Wakefield Tenantry, Welch Village and surrounding areas.

In the interim, the Authority will continue to provide assistance to the affected customers via water tanker. The BWA apologises for the inconvenience.