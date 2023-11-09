Breaking News

  • Lodge Rd man sought by Officers in relation to Narcotics issue(s)

  • Barbados Police Service looking for foreign female visitor, wanted by Narcotics Unit

  • NIFCA visual artists’ time to shine: 70 gold awardees will be on show at Saturday’s Expo

  • 16-year-old from Eden Lodge is next girl missing in spate of such incidents

  • CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN ANNOUNCED THEY’RE RETURNING TO THEIR PRIOR BRAND OF ‘CIBC’

  • CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN TO SELL ITS BANKING ASSETS IN CURAÇAO AND ST. MAARTEN

Lauren Rose Desimone is a visitor to the island whose last known local address is # 9 Warners Park, Christ Church is Caucasian and of a slim built. She has long straight hair and has an oval shaped face and full eyes.

Barbados Police Service looking for foreign female visitor, wanted by Narcotics Unit

Bajan Reporter

, ,

Barbados Police Service looking for foreign female visitor, wanted by Narcotics Unit

Bajan Reporter

, ,
Lauren Rose Desimone is a visitor to the island whose last known local address is # 9 Warners Park, Christ Church is Caucasian and of a slim built. She has long straight hair and has an oval shaped face and full eyes.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Lauren Rose Desimone who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.   

Lauren Rose Desimone is a visitor to the island whose last known local address is # 9 Warners Park, Christ Church is Caucasian and of a slim built. She has long straight hair and has an oval shaped face and full eyes.
Lauren Rose Desimone is a visitor to the island whose last known local address is # 9 Warners Park, Christ Church is Caucasian and of a slim built. She has long straight hair and has an oval shaped face and full eyes.

DeSimone is advised that she can present herself to the Narcotics Unit, Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of her choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Lauren Rose DeSimone, is asked to contact the Narcotics Unit at 418-2631, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

  • Liesl Gabriel Sergeant
  • Communications & Public Affairs Officer (Ag)
  • The Barbados Police Service
Post Views: 144
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

TrIDent 1
BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen