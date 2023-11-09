Barbados Police Service looking for foreign female visitor, wanted by Narcotics Unit

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Lauren Rose Desimone who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Lauren Rose Desimone is a visitor to the island whose last known local address is # 9 Warners Park, Christ Church is Caucasian and of a slim built. She has long straight hair and has an oval shaped face and full eyes.

DeSimone is advised that she can present herself to the Narcotics Unit, Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of her choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Lauren Rose DeSimone, is asked to contact the Narcotics Unit at 418-2631, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.