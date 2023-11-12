Barbados Coalition of Service Industries chooses new Board of Directors

Breaking News

The Barbados Coalition of Service Industries Inc. (BCSI) is pleased to welcome our newly elected Board of Directors as selected by the membership in attendance, during its Annual General Meeting recently held at the BCSI Secretariat, located at Building #2, Suite 1A, Manor Lodge Complex, Lodge Hill, St Michael. 

President: Mrs. Amanda Reifer – 3Cs – Caribbean Creative Cluster

Immediate Past President: Mr. Wendell Cumberbatch – HRMAB – Human Resource Management Association of Barbados

Vice President: Mr. Jamal Slocombe BFTA – Barbados Film and Television Association

Treasurer: Mr. David Simpson – ICAB – Institute of Chartered Accountants of Barbados

Secretary: Mr. Ryan Brathwaite – BGL– Barbados Gaming League

Directors:

Ms. Deanzer Roberts – BARJAM – Barbados Association of Journalist and Media Workers

Ms. Sherry Best – BARAIFA – Barbados Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors

Mr. Shane Archer – BFTA – Barbados Film and Television Association

Ex-Officio Members

Mrs. Michelle Smith-Mayer – Executive Director, BCSI Representative of the Ministry of Energy and Business Development

