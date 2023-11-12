Barbados Coalition of Service Industries chooses new Board of Directors

The Barbados Coalition of Service Industries Inc. (BCSI) is pleased to welcome our newly elected Board of Directors as selected by the membership in attendance, during its Annual General Meeting recently held at the BCSI Secretariat, located at Building #2, Suite 1A, Manor Lodge Complex, Lodge Hill, St Michael.
President: Mrs. Amanda Reifer – 3Cs – Caribbean Creative Cluster
Immediate Past President: Mr. Wendell Cumberbatch – HRMAB – Human Resource Management Association of Barbados
Vice President: Mr. Jamal Slocombe BFTA – Barbados Film and Television Association
Treasurer: Mr. David Simpson – ICAB – Institute of Chartered Accountants of Barbados
Secretary: Mr. Ryan Brathwaite – BGL– Barbados Gaming League
Directors:
Ms. Deanzer Roberts – BARJAM – Barbados Association of Journalist and Media Workers
Ms. Sherry Best – BARAIFA – Barbados Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors
Mr. Shane Archer – BFTA – Barbados Film and Television Association
Ex-Officio Members
Mrs. Michelle Smith-Mayer – Executive Director, BCSI Representative of the Ministry of Energy and Business Development
