Barbados Canada Association Celebrates 57th Independence in Grand Style

The Barbados Canada Association (BCA) under the patronage of the Consul General of Barbados is thrilled to present the 2023 edition of the highly anticipated Independence Gala, a grand celebration of Barbados’ rich heritage and its 57th year of independence.

This spectacular formal affair and fundraising extravaganza which takes place on November 25th, 2023, at The Estate Banquet & Event Centre in Scarborough, Ontario promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with culture, entertainment, and community spirit.

BCA Chair & President Mark Hoyte (right) and Vice-President Reeva Goodman present a Certificate of Appreciation to a member of the community during 2022’s Independence event.

Bearing the 2023 theme ‘Uniting the Diaspora to Build a Better Tomorrow’, the upcoming event will return to its pre-pandemic glory taking the form of a full gala geared towards bringing the community together on all levels and engaging different generations of diasporans.

Attendees can expect a culinary experience complete with a sit-down dinner, hors d’oeuvres, and a sweet table filled with beloved Bajan treats along with the coveted door prize of a return trip to Barbados courtesy of Marville Travel Ltd, a raffle and silent auction.

Entertainment for evening will be feature DJ Phase 4, young performers who are winners of a Barbadian contest called ‘Bim’s Got Talent’ and headliner, Bajan group MADD known for hit songs ‘I Want My Mudda’ & ‘Cheese Cutter Wine’, which will entertain with a combination of comedic skits and calypso music.



As with previous editions, the funds raised from the 2023 Independence Gala are in aid of disaster management in Barbados as per the MOU between the BCA and Barbados’ Department of Emergency Management (DEM). Funds previously raised have allowed the BCA to build and fill an emergency bin with necessary supplies for the island’s citizens in the case of a natural disaster.

Regarding the production of this year’s edition of the annual fundraising soirée, a rep from the BCA shared, “We have a planning committee who work tirelessly throughout the year to bring the event to life. Every year we try to bring variety and be different. Our hope is to get a large turnout of attendees and to hit our financial goal, in order to benefit the philanthropic cause.”

Sponsors for the 2023 Independence Gala include: Marville Travel Ltd, Merit Insurance Brokers Inc., Morningside Nissan, Sandals Barbados and Club Barbados.



The BCA invites all members of the Greater Toronto Area Barbadian community, the wider Caribbean diaspora and beyond to come together and celebrate the island’s 57th Independence in fine fashion with first-rate entertainment and amenities on Saturday 25th November 2023, at The Estate Banquet & Event Centre, 430 Nugget Ave, Scarborough, ON from 6:00PM.