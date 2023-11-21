Barbadian author uses Gated Community as microcosm for societal foibles couched in humor

Claudia Clarke, an attorney who earned 2nd prize and $6,000 in 2020’s Frank Collymore Literary Endowment Competition, says she would like to see more Bajans writing and publishing their works.

Here’s an excerpt with the iconic character Mhizz Iz, recounting a nocturnal scene with her stepmother…

“We have a voice that needs to be heard.” Now, she’s walking the walk and talking the talk. She just launched “Circle Square” a series of literary vignettes surrounding an apocryphal gated community which lends its name to the title of the eclectic anthology…

Available via Amazon & Kindle, she’s looking for local bookstores to carry copies soon!