Barbadian author uses Gated Community as microcosm for societal foibles couched in humor

Claudia Clarke, an attorney who earned 2nd prize and $6,000 in 2020’s Frank Collymore Literary Endowment Competition, says she would like to see more Bajans writing and publishing their works.
“We have a voice that needs to be heard.” Now, she’s walking the walk and talking the talk. She just launched “Circle Square” a series of literary vignettes surrounding an apocryphal gated community which lends its name to the title of the eclectic anthology…
Available via Amazon & Kindle, she’s looking for local bookstores to carry copies soon!
