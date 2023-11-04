Bajans brave weather for Launch of “I’m Tired of Racism” by Sharon Hurley Hall

While many were braving the feeder bands of Hurricane Tammy, a stalwart crew watched Barbados-based anti-racism activist, writer and educator Sharon Hurley Hall presenting her latest book to Barbadians. This publication, entitled “I’m Tired of Racism – True Stories of Existing While Black” is a collection of her anti-racism essays, and chronicles her experiences in painful detail.
Hurley Hall draws on her extensive life experience living and working in many countries and accurately depicts daily life where racism is the norm. These factual accounts were first published on her eponymous blog, and the reactions spurred her to compile certain posts into her second book on this controversial topic. “I’m Tired of Racism – True Stories of Existing While Black” has received five-star reviews on Amazon.com. Hurley Hall has also authored “Exploring Shadeism, an analysis of colorism in Barbados and the wider Caribbean.”
Prof. Simmons-McDonald quickly engaged her audience with her erudite review of the book, interspersed with her reactions to the various chapters. Hurley Hall then read selected chapters from her newest book, evoking a range of emotional reactions from her audience. She chronicled the journey from blog post to book, explaining her motivation and sharing her determination to end racism.
“I’m Tired of Racism – True Stories of Existing While Black” is available for purchase on Amazon.com, and hard copies will soon be available from local bookstores.
