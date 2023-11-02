Bajan delights at NIFCA Culinary Arts Expo Saturday

An increase of entrants in this year’s NIFCA Culinary Arts Competition has incentivised participants to be even more creative and innovative in their use of local ingredients.

And come Saturday, the public will get a chance to see Barbados’ best when the NIFCA Culinary Arts Expo takes place at the Queen’s Park, Steel Shed. Foodies and those interested in local culinary delights should not miss Saturday’s showcase.

Over the past few days, the fare of entrants were judged in the five categories of Bajan Sweets and Treats, Bajan Preserved, Bajan Baked Goods, Bajan Cocktails or Mocktails as well as Bajan Ice-cream and Desserts. The entries winning gold, silver and bronze will then be put on show at the The NIFCA Culinary Arts Expo which begins from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Many prizes are in store for winners, including new special awards such as; the Peter Edey Award of Excellence which will take the form of a cash prize of $3,000 on a trophy for the highest gold scoring junior culinary entry; along with the Business Entrepreneur prize being offered across all disciplines and is valued at $15,000, this is awarded to a gold awarded adult participant to recognise works that demonstrate entrepreneurial value.

The category of the Best Use of Local Flours is also new to the NIFCA season. This was introduced due to the growing number of entrants utilising uniquely Barbadian flours such as those made from cassava, breadfruit, sweet potato flour in their dishes.

The National Cultural Foundation’s (NCF) external coordinator of Culinary Arts, Sophia Catwell, expressed her satisfaction about the more than 150 entrants this season and the creativity displayed in the entries in the respective categories.

She believed the heightened level of creativity and unique use of local ingredients was testament to NIFCA’s thrust to push and elevate the use of local products. This success is especially significant as NIFCA celebrates its 50th anniversary under the theme “50 Years of Excellence Remembered”.

Based on the standard and innovation of entrants, Catwell was confident that this year’s NIFCA Culinary Arts Expo will be among the best.

“It’s gonna be excellent. We are seeing some innovative ways of using different local items.. . . I’m liking what I’m seeing in terms of innovative ways that persons have chosen to use local products. Local items, like hog plums and Scotch bonnet peppers and stuff like that in different forms. It is heartening to see what they are doing and we are going to have a good showing in terms of the displays at the exhibition,” she said.