16-year-old from Eden Lodge is next girl missing in spate of such incidents

16-year-old from Eden Lodge is next girl missing in spate of such incidents

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the General Public, in locating missing girl Natalya Rihanna Best, 16 years of Block 1F Boundary Road, Eden Lodge, St. Michael who was last seen on Friday 27th October 2023 by her Father Omar Primus of the same address.

DESCRIPTION:

She is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, brown skin complexion, small busted, oval face with each ear pierced twice, walks upright and speaks with a Barbadian accent. When last seen, she was wearing a black top and a brown and black skirt.
Any person who may know the whereabouts of Natalya Rihanna Best is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone number 430-7242 or 430-7246, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

