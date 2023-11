Tannealiah Hoyte 14 years of Hilltop, Princess Royal Avenue, Pinelands, St. Michael, who was reported missing on Tuesday 31st October 2023 has been traced and is safe.

The Administration of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) thanks the public and the media for their assistance in this matter and looks forward to your continued cooperation in the future.

