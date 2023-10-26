Breaking News

  • Dates confirmed for 2024 edition of the Barbados National Senior Games

  • OPEN LETTER TO PRIME MINISTER MIA AMOR MOTTLEY – “All civilian lives matter”

  • The CBB Announces 4 New High-Level Appointments

  • PaySett Corporation expands its regional payments partnership with Sagicor Bank

  • Police seek Culloden Rd resident about serious incidents

  • CANADA-CARICOM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Virgin Islanders, Nikiesha Richards and April Glasgow Awarded in International Poetry Competition

Bajan Reporter

,

Virgin Islanders, Nikiesha Richards and April Glasgow Awarded in International Poetry Competition

Bajan Reporter

,

Virgin Islanders, Nikiesha Richards and April Glasgow were awarded on October 20, 2023, for their winning entries in the KVI Network Creations LLC poetry competition.

Nikiesha came in second with her untitled poem, and April placed third with her poem, "illuminate."
Nikiesha came in second with her untitled poem, and April placed third with her poem, “illuminate.”
The winner was Juanita Rodgers from the United States with her poem, "Wanderlust,"
The winner was Juanita Rodgers from the United States with her poem, “Wanderlust,”

This poetry competition ran from September 1 to 30, 2023, and poets used word prompts like “enigma,” “egregious,” “euphoria,” “nostalgia,” “illuminate,” or “wanderlust” to create their pieces. The diverse panel of judges rigorously assessed submissions based on clarity, creativity, structure, grammar, and more. 

KVI Network Creations, LLC is a platform for creative expression and talent.

(To view the poems by April and Nikiesha, please visit KVI Network LLC’s social media platforms.)

Post Views: 101
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

TrIDent 1
BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen