Virgin Islanders, Nikiesha Richards and April Glasgow Awarded in International Poetry Competition

Virgin Islanders, Nikiesha Richards and April Glasgow were awarded on October 20, 2023, for their winning entries in the KVI Network Creations LLC poetry competition.

Nikiesha came in second with her untitled poem, and April placed third with her poem, “illuminate.”

The winner was Juanita Rodgers from the United States with her poem, “Wanderlust,”

This poetry competition ran from September 1 to 30, 2023, and poets used word prompts like “enigma,” “egregious,” “euphoria,” “nostalgia,” “illuminate,” or “wanderlust” to create their pieces. The diverse panel of judges rigorously assessed submissions based on clarity, creativity, structure, grammar, and more.

KVI Network Creations, LLC is a platform for creative expression and talent.

(To view the poems by April and Nikiesha, please visit KVI Network LLC’s social media platforms.)