Vauxhall Woman held on Cocaine Charges, in remand

Personnel from the Anti-Gun and Gangs Unit of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) arrested and formally charged Sabrina Le Keisha Atherley, 38 years of Apartment #4, Vauxhall Gardens, Christ Church for the following offences which were committed at her residence on Friday 6th October 2023.

Possession of Firearm

Possession of Ammunition

Possession of Cannabis

Trafficking Cannabis

Intent to Supply Cannabis

Possession of Cocaine

Trafficking Cocaine

Intent to Supply Cocaine

Atherley appeared before Magistrate McKenna of the Oistins Magistrate’s Court on Thursday 12th October 2023. She was remanded to Dodds Prison and schedule to re-appear on Thursday November 9th, 2023.

Liesl Gabriel, Sergeant

Communications & Public Affairs Officer (Ag)

The Barbados Police Service