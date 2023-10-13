Breaking News

  • “Springer Memorial Drill: Srsly?” by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

  • “Best Kept Secret of Hastings: The Sipping Room, ready for fun?” by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

  • TWO WOUNDED IN GUNSHOT ATTACK IN BAYVILLE THIS WEEKEND

  • Barbadian Minister as VP of the Regional Conference on Social Development in LAC

  • How do I Hub thee? Let me count the flights, Virgin Atlantic marks quarter century of gracing Bajan shores

  • “The time for education transformation is past-due” by Paula-Ann Moore

Vauxhall Woman held on Cocaine Charges, in remand

DevilsAdvocate

,

Vauxhall Woman held on Cocaine Charges, in remand

DevilsAdvocate

,

Personnel from the Anti-Gun and Gangs Unit of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) arrested and formally charged Sabrina Le Keisha Atherley, 38 years of Apartment #4, Vauxhall Gardens, Christ Church for the following offences which were committed at her residence on Friday 6th October 2023.

  • Possession of Firearm                                          
  • Possession of Ammunition                                  
  • Possession of Cannabis                                        
  • Trafficking Cannabis                                          
  • Intent to Supply Cannabis                                  
  • Possession of Cocaine                                           
  • Trafficking Cocaine                                             
  • Intent to Supply Cocaine                                    

Atherley appeared before Magistrate McKenna of the Oistins Magistrate’s Court on Thursday 12th October 2023. She was remanded to Dodds Prison and schedule to re-appear on Thursday November 9th, 2023.

  • Liesl Gabriel, Sergeant

Communications & Public Affairs Officer (Ag)

The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 97
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

TrIDent 1
BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen