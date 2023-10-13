Vauxhall Woman held on Cocaine Charges, in remand

Personnel from the Anti-Gun and Gangs Unit of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) arrested and formally charged Sabrina Le Keisha Atherley, 38 years of Apartment #4, Vauxhall Gardens, Christ Church for the following offences which were committed at her residence on Friday 6th October 2023.
- Possession of Firearm
- Possession of Ammunition
- Possession of Cannabis
- Trafficking Cannabis
- Intent to Supply Cannabis
- Possession of Cocaine
- Trafficking Cocaine
- Intent to Supply Cocaine
Atherley appeared before Magistrate McKenna of the Oistins Magistrate’s Court on Thursday 12th October 2023. She was remanded to Dodds Prison and schedule to re-appear on Thursday November 9th, 2023.
- Liesl Gabriel, Sergeant
Communications & Public Affairs Officer (Ag)
The Barbados Police Service
