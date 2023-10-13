Breaking News

As I approached Urban Flavas, I realised this spot was definitely the liming area for residents and the atmosphere was lively and jovial.

“Urban Flavas: Family of Entrepreneurs in St Philip” by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

“Urban Flavas: Family of Entrepreneurs in St Philip” by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

On Saturday the 30th of September, I was surprised when in passing through I found a trailer selling food in the quiet neighborhood of Mount Pleasant Gardens St. Philip.

At first, I was a little hesitant because I am very selective when it comes to food. However, you live once, right!

I entered the queue, and I was very impressed with the set-up, it was very organized and clean. What resonated with me was how all the employees were in tandem with each other.

As I placed my order I decided to query about the business and its origins. The owner is 20-year-old Ebonii Absolom and she decided to start this venture after she completed school. Her parents and siblings are very much involved, and they are humble and that love is shown in how they interact with each other and how they each praised Ebonii for starting this venture.

When I interviewed the owner (Ebonii) she was very well spoken and passionate, so much so, I had to commend her and tell her how proud I am, even though we just met. She has found her niche, and she has excelled…
In speaking to her I asked about delivery however since I am all in St. Michael it is not available as yet, to those living in the St. Phillip, St. John area feel free to order. Add her on IG @urbanflavas

Richelle Lavine is a multi-talented Writer, Journalist, Personal Chef, Teacher and Proud Mother. She is a very diligent and focused individual and when she sets her sights on a project, she always exceeds expectations. Successfully reporting on the 2022 Election Polls for VOB 92.9, Ms Lavine teaches Primary and Secondary students who are taking both Common Entrance and CSEC.

The next time I am up that side I would definitely be trying the ribs I heard that they melt in your mouth (Excited much)!!

