TWO WOUNDED IN GUNSHOT ATTACK IN BAYVILLE THIS WEEKEND

Police are investigating the most recent shooting incident, which occurred about 9:00 pm on Saturday 7th October 2023 at St. Paul’s Avenue, Bayville, St. Michael.

CIRCUMSTANCES:

On arrival to the area of Tonkie’s Sports Bar, St. Paul’s Avenue; several persons from the area informed Officers how two men had been shot and that they ran from the area.

One male in his early 50’s from Bayland, St. Michael indicated he had received gunshot injuries to his back and groin, while seated in a chair in the area opposite the Sports Bar.

The Police were informed that a motor car pulled up, and two men jumped out armed with firearms and started shooting.

This male was taken by Ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. The second victim, also a male in his early 20’s also of Bayville, St. Michael received injuries to his right arm and his right knee. He went to the QEH via private transportation.