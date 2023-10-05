Trudeau to welcome Caribbean leaders to Ottawa to strengthen ties

Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, revealed he’ll be welcoming leaders from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to Ottawa for the first Canada-CARICOM Summit on Canadian soil. He will co-chair the Summit, which will run from October 17 to 19, 2023, alongside the Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, the current Chair of CARICOM. As CARICOM celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, the Summit will highlight Canada’s strong ties with the Caribbean and provide an opportunity for leaders to continue to strengthen cooperation and chart a better future for people in both regions.

Under the Summit’s theme of “Strategic Partners for a Resilient Future”, the Prime Minister and CARICOM leaders will advance shared priorities, including building inclusive and sustainable economies, increasing trade and investment, and promoting multilateral collaboration. The leaders will also work to fight climate change and address its impacts in the Caribbean, including by exploring ways to improve access to financing for Small Island Developing States in the Caribbean.

During the Summit, Prime Minister Trudeau will highlight the importance of reinforcing democratic values, promoting human rights and the rules-based international order, and strengthening coordination on regional security, including responding to the ongoing security, political, and humanitarian crises in Haiti. Finally, the leaders will engage with Canadian business leaders and investors to further commercial opportunities in the region.

The Canadian leader emphasised; “I look forward to welcoming leaders from the Caribbean Community to Ottawa this month. Canada and the Caribbean Community have built an enduring partnership over the last 50 years, based on ties between our people and our shared commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and human rights. At this Summit and beyond, we will keep working together to take climate action, build strong economies, and keep people safe, now and into the future.”

As co-Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Advocates group, Prime Minister Trudeau will take the opportunity to advance the SDGs – the pathway for the world to build a more sustainable, peaceful, and prosperous future for everyone.