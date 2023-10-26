The CBB Announces 4 New High-Level Appointments

The Central Bank of Barbados has announced the appointment of two new Deputy Governors, an Executive Director, and a new Bank Secretary, effective October 1, 2023.

Elson Gaskin and Michelle Doyle are the Deputy Governors. They will join Alwyn Jordan, a Deputy Governor since September 2019. Meanwhile, Julia Weekes takes up the position of Executive Director, and Sadie Dixon is the new Bank Secretary.

The appointees are longstanding career central bankers with over 80 years of combined experience in central banking.

They’ve also contributed to formulating policy at the national level. Gaskin, an attorney-at-law, holds an MBA (Banking and Law) with distinction from Bangor University, North Wales. He served previously as the Bank Secretary while Doyle, a Chartered Financial Analyst CFA), was Advisor to the Governor and the Director of the Digital Transformation Unit.

Both Gaskin and Doyle have acted as deputy governors in the past. Weekes, a CFA, was most recently the Director of Banking, Currency, and Investments.

Dixon, an attorney-at-law by profession, served as legal counsel. She holds a Masters of Law with distinction from the University of Wanwick in the United Kingdom.

All four appointees said they were humbled by the promotions and promised to continue to work hard to help the Bank meet its mandate of maintaining the peg and promoting financial stability.



The most recent amendments to the Central Bank of Barbados Act increased the number of deputy governors from two (2) to three (3).