The CBB Announces 4 New High-Level Appointments

The Central Bank of Barbados has announced the appointment of two new Deputy Governors, an Executive Director, and a new Bank Secretary, effective October 1, 2023.
Elson Gaskin and Michelle Doyle are the Deputy Governors. They will join Alwyn Jordan, a Deputy Governor since September 2019. Meanwhile, Julia Weekes takes up the position of Executive Director, and Sadie Dixon is the new Bank Secretary.
The appointees are longstanding career central bankers with over 80 years of combined experience in central banking.
Both Gaskin and Doyle have acted as deputy governors in the past. Weekes, a CFA, was most recently the Director of Banking, Currency, and Investments.
All four appointees said they were humbled by the promotions and promised to continue to work hard to help the Bank meet its mandate of maintaining the peg and promoting financial stability.
The most recent amendments to the Central Bank of Barbados Act increased the number of deputy governors from two (2) to three (3).
