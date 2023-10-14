“STOP THE KILLING” Pro-Palestinian Rally next Weekend by American Consulate

CAVEAT

Please note in terms of best journalistic practises, we will seek to carry both sides of this almost century long dispute, if dated from the Balfour Fiasco Declaration.

The Barbados based “Caribbean Against Apartheid in Palestine” [CAAP] categorically condemns all attacks on civilians in all conflicts, and in particular the continued and consistent genocide of the Palestinian people over the past 75 years by Zionists.

We express our full support for the Palestinian people in their ongoing struggle for liberation of the Palestinian lands and people from the occupying, dehumanizing forces of the fascist Zionist regime of Israel.

For the past 75 years the Palestinian people, men, women, and children, have faced collective punishment, degradation, colonization, apartheid, destruction, and death at the hands of the Zionist state of Israel. In the last few days that collective punishment has increased manifold with imminent total annihilation of the Palestinians of Gaza, aided and abetted by the hypocritical United States of America and its Western Allies. It is just as wrong to bomb civilian targets in Gaza, as it is to bomb civilian targets in Kiev.

What has been witnessed in the last 75 years and what is unfolding now are crimes against humanity, it is genocide.

How much more must the Palestinian people endure in the face of relentless oppression and brutality? The Israeli Government has blocked all water, food, energy supplies, and medicines from getting into Gaza. This is Collective Punishment and a Crime Against Humanity.

President Nelson Mandela said, “We know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinian people”.

We in the Caribbean, having suffered the legacy of the most brutal and inhumane system of slavery and colonialism, know too well the struggle for freedom and need to combat such acts of savagery.



No longer can the world continue to ignore the systematic cycle of destruction perpetrated against the Palestinian people and lands by the fascist Zionist regime of Israel.

Mr. Lalu Hanuman, Lawyer, and Secretary of CAAP in an invited comment said: “Gaza 2023 is today’s Warsaw Ghetto 1943. Just as the brave Jewish people herded into the Warsaw Ghetto in 1943 by the fascists, fought back against racist oppression, the Gazan people today, herded into the Gaza Ghetto by the fascist Zionists, are fighting back against racist oppression”.



We call for the immediate halt to the genocide of Palestinians and the end to this violence, bloodshed, and racist oppression.



CAAP will be organizing a “Rally for Palestine” outside the American Embassy in Wildey, on Saturday 21st October 2023, at 3 p.m., subject to Police permission being granted.