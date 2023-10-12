“Springer Memorial Drill: Srsly?” by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

Yesterday out of the blue, while running an errand for my dad, I switched the car radio to BRASS TACKS… So, when I switched, the news came on… Now imagine my surprise on hearing about the drill at The Springer Memorial School!
Now do not get me wrong, that scenario could happen however in this case it was a Simulation! How can the powers that be claim they gave notice on top of that went on National News claiming the after-effects are not as drastic as the students are claiming…
I watched the video with the mother who said she was frozen at work, and had to compose herself… I said all that to say thisssssss… If you are having a drill to handle this extent of violence, then have counsellors on hand – that is COMMON SENSE!
Now as a mother watching those videos hurt my heart, on top of that, students from the quote-unquote, higher school posting memes… Marked safe from Springer Drill! You see why students would always insult each other because we are allowing this (bad word)! Why didn’t they do the drill at CAWMERE!!!
This is nonsense, yes, I am venting because PTSD and DEPRESSION IS REAL, and these innocent children had no right to go through this for a DRILL… Stupse…. The sad thing is, in a week or less everyone will forget about this, it needs to be pursued to its maximum accountability – not left to die like the IDB questionnaire!
Leave a Reply