Breaking News

  • “Springer Memorial Drill: Srsly?” by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

  • “Best Kept Secret of Hastings: The Sipping Room, ready for fun?” by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

  • TWO WOUNDED IN GUNSHOT ATTACK IN BAYVILLE THIS WEEKEND

  • Barbadian Minister as VP of the Regional Conference on Social Development in LAC

  • How do I Hub thee? Let me count the flights, Virgin Atlantic marks quarter century of gracing Bajan shores

  • “The time for education transformation is past-due” by Paula-Ann Moore

shooting incident

Shooting in the Ivy leaves 20-year-old wounded

DevilsAdvocate

,

Shooting in the Ivy leaves 20-year-old wounded

DevilsAdvocate

,
shooting incident

Police are investigating a shooting incident, which occurred about 9:30 last night of Thursday 12th October 2023 at The Ivy, St. Michael.

CIRCUMSTANCES:

About 9:36 p.m. the Operations Control received a report from an anonymous caller stating that a man was shot in the area of 4th Avenue, The Ivy, St. Michael.  Officers responded and on arrival, learnt that a male in his late 20’s received injury to his left thigh while at a shop in the area. He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a private motor car.

Investigations are continuing into this matter and anyone who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department (District ‘A’ Police Station) at 430-7170 or 430-7242, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.

ALL INFORMATION RECEIVED WILL BE STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL

  • Liesl Gabriel, Sergeant

Communications & Public Affairs Officer (Ag)

The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 76
Follow on Instagram
«
, , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

TrIDent 1
BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen