Shooting in the Ivy leaves 20-year-old wounded

Police are investigating a shooting incident, which occurred about 9:30 last night of Thursday 12th October 2023 at The Ivy, St. Michael.

CIRCUMSTANCES:

About 9:36 p.m. the Operations Control received a report from an anonymous caller stating that a man was shot in the area of 4th Avenue, The Ivy, St. Michael. Officers responded and on arrival, learnt that a male in his late 20’s received injury to his left thigh while at a shop in the area. He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a private motor car.

Investigations are continuing into this matter and anyone who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department (District ‘A’ Police Station) at 430-7170 or 430-7242, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.

ALL INFORMATION RECEIVED WILL BE STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL

Liesl Gabriel, Sergeant

Communications & Public Affairs Officer (Ag)

The Barbados Police Service