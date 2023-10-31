REACTION FROM BARBADOS’ PRIME MINISTER (Ag) ON PASSING OF FORMER CTIO PHILIP TUDOR OF MTWW

I am truly saddened today, having learnt a few hours ago of the passing of a dear colleague at the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources, Mr. Philip Tudor. The fact that I was aware that he became critically ill a few weeks ago and had been hospitalised ever since has not made the news any easier to bear.
In fact, when it comes to the public infrastructure of Barbados, one does not have to travel very far in any direction from our headquarters in The Pine, to see his work — whether it is the drainage system in Garden Land or Murphy Pasture; bridges at Bath, Newcastle, Morgan Lewis or Pie Corner; landslide mitigation structures at Spring Vale, Trio Path or Coconut Grove; or major road projects such as the recently completed rehabilitation of one half of Highway One, the recently started short roads programme, the IDB Global Roads Project, the CAF Project or the Scotland District Road Rehabilitation Project.
A Civil Engineering graduate of the University of the West Indies and Louisiana Tech. University, and a member of the Engineers Registration Board of Barbados, the Soil Conservation Board and the Barbados Association of Professional Engineers, and a fellow of the International Road Federation, Philip served his country with distinction, and I am in no doubt that his voice and his guidance will be deeply missed as we complete many of the projects which were started by Philip.
On behalf of the Prime Minister and fellow members of the Cabinet, Dr Romel Springer, Parliamentary Secretary as well as the entire team at the Ministry, I extend sincere condolences to his wife Dr. Lesandra Tudor, his son Alair, and other members of the Tudor family, on his passing.
We owe you all so much for lending him in service to his country these many years.
May his soul rest in peace.
