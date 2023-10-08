NIFCA celebrates 50th year on full return

After a two year pandemic-induced hiatus, and an abridged staging in 2022, The National Independence Festival of Creative Arts (NIFCA) is back in full swing for its golden anniversary!

“We’re happy for the return of the island’s premier cultural showcase,” said Andrea Wells, Chief Cultural Officer at the National Cultural Foundation (NCF). “We want to thank all Barbadians for their support over the last few years ‘in the wilderness.’ And we extend an invitation to all of them to participate in the various creative disciplines on offer.”

The creative categories available for entry are Visual Arts (Fine Arts, Craft, Photography); Literary Arts; Culinary Arts; Theatre Arts; Dance; Film & Video; and Music. Barbadians of all ages and skill levels are eligible to enter these competitions as individuals – or as groups and schools where stated upon registration.

Numerous cash prizes and trophies will be up for grabs in the final stage of competition in each discipline. “On this historical occasion, we have included additional prizes on top of our usual honours,” said Mrs. Wells. “For example, we have included the 50th Anniversary of NIFCA Award, The “Barbados Landship Award” in recognition of this indigenous cultural organisation’s 160th Anniversary”

and the Business Entrepreneurs Prize valued at $15,000.”

The festival will continue its exploration of national cultural identity through precise criteria which encourages the best effort from each participant’s expression, regardless of the specified artistic medium.

For instance, through the Literary Arts, adult and junior entrants are invited to submit poems, essays and short stories tackling the theme ‘Barbados: The Republic’ within the context of identity, evolution and legacy. The winning entries for adults will be featured in a commemorative publication celebrating 50 years of NIFCA. The literary work of the triumphant juniors will win a published anthology in their school’s name.

In the Culinary Arts category, local chefs are invited to showcase unique takes on confectionaries, preserves, baked goods, cocktails and ice-creams and desserts. “Whoever has the best use of local flours will win a special prize,” said the CCO.

Junior and adult filmmakers in Film & Video can tell their unique Bajan stories through Narrative Fiction, Documentary, Animation or Music Video. They also have the option to participate in the NIFCA 2023 Seven-Day Film Challenge, which takes place from Friday, October 27th to Friday, November 3rd.

Along with the usual platform of performances, the Music competition will feature three unique challenges for amateur artistes, songwriters, instrumentalists and producers across the island. The first welcomes the submission of original vocal and instrumental works from soloists, duos, and school and community groups. The second challenge encourages instrumentalists and vocalists to submit a cover of one of four productions from great Barbadian musicians. The options are Andre Woodvine’s “Hold You In A Song,” Arturo Tappin’s “Breaking Up,” Romaro Greave’s “Big People Party” and Nicholas Brancker’s “Nicalypso”.

The final trial lets musicians, arrangers, and beat makers fly their creative flag; welcoming submissions that put their own unique twist on a favourite local song (two or more changes to the arrangement must be done).

“This will be a special time,” said Mrs. Wells. “Fifty years of NIFCA, fifty-seven years of Independence, and our third year as a republic.”

She continued: “The spark of NIFCA was ignited by the spirit of independence. And as that flame burns bright, through our new era as a republic, we must continue our tradition of striving for excellence.”

For competition rules and registration for the National Independence Festival of Creative Arts, visit the National Cultural Foundation online at www.ncf.bb.

Deadlines for submissions to the Music, Dance, Theatre Arts, Visual Arts and Culinary Arts categories have been extended to Sunday, October 15th at 11:59PM.

For more information contact the NCF via email at info@ncf.bb or call 417-6620.