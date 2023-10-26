NCF’s gift to dancers: Over 100 benefit from NIFCA training with Danny Hinds

US-based Bajan ace dance instructor Danny Hinds was on island this week to share his expertise with the local dance community.

Hinds was brought in for National Independence Festival of Creative Arts (NIFCA’s) 50th anniversary in order to special dance conduct training, thanks to the National Cultural Foundation (NCF). The image of him dancing is on the iconic NIFCA logo.

Hinds conducted three free workshops with close to 125 participants. The junior workshop for dancers with experience was held on Tuesday 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thirty participants between the ages of seven and 15 years old benefitted from the workshop.

The adult workshop for dancers with experience was held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. with 41 participants.

The third workshop was held on Wednesday October 25 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. and this one was open to the general public. This one had 51 participants from ages eight to 60.

Dancers, dance teachers and dance administrators from all ages and generations came out to have class with Baba Hinds.

The class had dancers from ages 16 to 66 including our Chief Coach of NIFCA Dance Geraldine Lynch who he taught from the age of eight years old. Also members of his former dance group Sankofa were in attendance.

Coordinators and lecturers from both the Barbados Community College (BCC) Dance programme and the University of the West Indies (UWI) Dance programme also took this class.

In each class “Baba Hinds” taught West African Kuku and Sinte along with Afro Caribbean Dance, educating the participant in the correct posture, teaching various movements and sequences. He also taught the history of each style of dance and the connection of these dances to us as a Caribbean people. Participants were treated to Traditional movements as well as movements created by Baba Hinds. Baba as they were taught is a term of respect for our male elders.

Hinds is Cultural Arts Director and Teacher with ACCPA K-8 for the Kansas City School District, KCMO. He is also founder and director of Art In Motion Blkdance School of Dance Kansas City Missouri.

He has worked as Assistant Director with Najwa Dance Corps, and Christian Community Services, he also worked as Social Reform Arts Consultant with Bobby E. Wright Mental Health Foundation, and Dance Education teacher with Northwestern University and the University of Chicago, Illinois.

Before he migrated Danny made an indelible mark in the local dance fraternity working with Haynesville Youth Club, Bim International Performing Arts Ensemble, S.E.I.T.U Production School of dance, he served as Cultural Officer for Dance with the National Cultural Foundation of Barbados.

After completing the series of workshops Hinds said: “I truly respect the effort of those who provided me with this opportunity to share my Blkdance technical teachings with such a wide variety of participants in the dance arena, it brought joy to my heart to see how much I am appreciated and loved here in Barbados.”

NCF Dance Officer Alicia Payne-Hurdle said the Hinds’ workshops were a fitting gift to the dance community as NIFCA celebrates 50 years.

“I was extremely pleased but not surprised to see over 100 persons turn out for these workshops, which were free to the public. As a former Cultural Officer – Danny Hinds was known for these types of classes. Classes which brought the community of both dancers and dance enthusiasts out in their numbers each week to dance.” She added: “As we celebrate our 50th year in NIFCA I can’t think of a more fitting way to start the season than with classes by this phenomenal son of the soil who has dedicated his life to community development through dance and who is also that iconic dancer on our NIFCA Logo.”