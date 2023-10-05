Breaking News

  • How do I Hub thee? Let me count the flights, Virgin Atlantic marks quarter century of gracing Bajan shores

  • “The time for education transformation is past-due” by Paula-Ann Moore

  • Expert Savers with Sagicor Bank in for Rude Awakening: Monthly Fee only waived with $2,500 minimum

  • Police on the Lookout for “Move It” of Bank Hall

  • THREE FROM ST JOHN FACING CANNABIS RELATED CHARGES, UP TO $1.4 MILLION FOUND

  • 35-year-old man from Bank Hall is most recent missing person

The 10 per cent discount deadline is now available up to Monday, October 16, 2023, and the five per cent discount deadline will be available up to Monday, November 13, 2023.

Land Tax Payment Deadlines Extended

Bajan Reporter

,

Land Tax Payment Deadlines Extended

Bajan Reporter

,
The 10 per cent discount deadline is now available up to Monday, October 16, 2023, and the five per cent discount deadline will be available up to Monday, November 13, 2023.

The Government of Barbados has approved an extension of the 10 per cent and five per cent discount deadlines for the settlement of land tax bills (2023-2024).

The 10 per cent discount deadline is now available up to Monday, October 16, 2023, and the five per cent discount deadline will be available up to Monday, November 13, 2023.
The 10 per cent discount deadline is now available up to Monday, October 16, 2023, and the five per cent discount deadline will be available up to Monday, November 13, 2023.

Consequently, the Barbados Revenue Authority’s (the Authority) payment centres will be open on Saturday, October 7 and Saturday, October 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for land tax and all other payment transactions.

The Authority’s manager, Communications & PR, Carolyn Williams-Gayle, reminded the public that persons who use the Authority’s new online land tax portal to pay their bills will benefit from an extended 10 per cent discount up to December 31, 2023, and encouraged them to visit the payment portal at bra.gov.bb or https://bill.bra.gov.bb for access to an “easy, direct and secure way to register, view and pay their land tax bills online”.

The Authority’s payment locations are Holetown Public Centre; Warrens Towers II (2nd Floor); The Pine; Bridge Street Mall, and Southern Plaza.

Post Views: 128
Follow on Instagram
«
, , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280
TrIDent 1
BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen