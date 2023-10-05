Land Tax Payment Deadlines Extended

The Government of Barbados has approved an extension of the 10 per cent and five per cent discount deadlines for the settlement of land tax bills (2023-2024).

The 10 per cent discount deadline is now available up to Monday, October 16, 2023, and the five per cent discount deadline will be available up to Monday, November 13, 2023.

Consequently, the Barbados Revenue Authority’s (the Authority) payment centres will be open on Saturday, October 7 and Saturday, October 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for land tax and all other payment transactions.

The Authority’s manager, Communications & PR, Carolyn Williams-Gayle, reminded the public that persons who use the Authority’s new online land tax portal to pay their bills will benefit from an extended 10 per cent discount up to December 31, 2023, and encouraged them to visit the payment portal at bra.gov.bb or https://bill.bra.gov.bb fo r access to an “easy, direct and secure way to register, view and pay their land tax bills online”.

The Authority’s payment locations are Holetown Public Centre; Warrens Towers II (2nd Floor); The Pine; Bridge Street Mall, and Southern Plaza.