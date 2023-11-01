Ivy man faces long arm of the Law for series of Offences

Breaking News

Personnel from the Major Crime Unit and Criminal Investigation Department (District ‘A’) of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) arrested and formally charged David Nathaniel Lynch 29 years of Rogers Road, The Ivy, Saint Michael for the following offences:

  • Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (9mm pistol)– 12th October 2023 (Lower Estate, St. George)
  • Unlawful Possession of a Firearm – 22nd October 2023 (Lower Estate)
  • Unlawful Possession of Ammunition – 22nd October 2023 (Lower Estate)
  • Serious Bodily Harm – 12th October 2023 (Evan Jordan) The Ivy
  • Assaulting Police Sergeant in the Execution of his duty – 22nd October 2023
  • Resisting Police Sergeant in the Execution of his duty – 22nd October 2023
  • Assaulting Police Constable in the Execution of his duty –22nd October 2023
  • Resisting Police Constable in the Execution of his duty – 22nd October 2023
  • Resisting Police Constable in the Execution of his duty – 22nd October 2023

Lynch appeared before Magistrate Burke of the District ‘A’ Traffic Court on Tuesday October 31st 2023 and is awaiting sentence(s). 

