HMS Dauntless visits Barbados

Every hurricane season the British government commits substantial resources to the Caribbean to support the region and the British Overseas Territories should help be needed. This year HMS Dauntless is stationed in the region and is spearheading this commitment to humanitarian and disaster relief.

HMS Dauntless is visiting Barbados, arriving on Tuesday 17 October. The ship’s company will be undertaking a wide variety of activities while alongside in Bridgetown, including liaison with the Barbados Defence Force and the Regional Security System, and interaction with CDEMA. Whilst in Barbados, the ship’s company will also undertake social engagement and sporting activities.

The primary role of HMS Dauntless is to provide area air defence to a task group using the sophisticated Sea Viper anti-air missile system, which travels at over 2,500 mph.

What really sets HMS Dauntless apart is her versatility. Outside of her air defence role, the ship has the ability to carry out a huge range of war-fighting and constabulary duties, from counter-narcotics boarding operations, acting as a task group flagship or providing humanitarian aid and disaster relief.

HMS Dauntless brings with it considerable capabilities should humanitarian aid or disaster response be needed. The ship carries a Wildcat helicopter that is capable of transferring stores and personnel when not carrying weapons.