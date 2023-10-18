Fingernails – Jessie Buckley: Apple TV+

Breaking News

“Fingernails” is the second feature and first English-language film from visionary director, writer and producer Christos Nikou, whose directorial debut was the critically acclaimed “Apples.”

Anna (Jessie Buckley) and Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) have found true love. It’s been proven by a controversial new technology. There’s just one problem: Anna still isn’t sure. Then she takes a position at a love testing institute, and meets Amir (Rez Ahmed).

Fingernails is co-written by Nikou, Stavros Raptis and Sam Steiner. In addition to Nikou, “Fingernails” is produced by Cate Blanchett, Andrew Upton and Coco Francini for Dirty Films and Lucas Wiesendanger for FilmNation Entertainment. The film is executive produced by FilmNation Entertainment’s Glen Basner, Milan Popelka and Alison Cohen, alongside Ashley Fox, Kevin Lafferty and Jerome Duboz.

