ePuffer Xpod Review

Vaping has come under scrutiny over the last few years. However, there is no doubt that it is one of the safest modes of consuming tobacco. With vaping, you can control the amount of nicotine in your e-juice, reducing the risks of addiction.

When it comes to vaping, your experience relies on the vaping device. There are many brands on the market, and choosing the best one can be a headache. However, during our research for the best vape kits, we came across ePuffer’s Xpod.

Here, we dive into the features and performance of the Xpod to determine if it lives up to the hype.

Inside the Box

You will get a rechargeable battery and three 1.5ml refillable pod cartridges. Also included is a USB Type-C charging cable to help juice up your battery when it runs out of power. There is also a handy multi-language user guide to help you set up the kit.

Starter kits are designed to allow you to enjoy different e-juice flavors on a budget. You get that with the three blank refillable cartridges, allowing you to enjoy different e-liquid flavors without purchasing a new vape pen.

Build and Design

Even though functionality is crucial, a sophisticated design will elevate your vaping experience. Looking at the design, we liked the honeycomb finish, which makes the design stand out from other kits.

The Xpod features an elegant design, and comes in various cool colors: pearl white, navy, and violet. It feels lightweight and is small enough to fit in your pocket. This also makes it easy to carry around. The high-quality plastic feels sturdy and can handle a fall without breaking.

Performance and Power

Performance plays a pivotal role when it comes to experience. Compared to other vape pods within the same budget, Xpod from ePuffer outshines most of them. The device uses ePuffer’s award-winning magnetic atomization technology, which ensures you get a smooth and perfect throat hit.

The pen is powered by a 375mAh rechargeable battery that can last a few hours before running out of juice. The device also comes with a convenient USB-C port for quick and hassle-free charging. As per the manufacturer, the battery needs around 40 minutes for a full charge.

The Xpod is equipped with various safety features, including overcharge and short-circuit protection, which gives you peace of mind when vaping.

Vape Juice

Xpods use nic salts, aka nicotine salts e-juices. Unlike regular vape juices, nic salts produce vapor with high nicotine content. The throat hit is also smoother, making it perfect for newbie vapers.

The PG/VG ratio is 50:50, giving you the best of both worlds when it comes to flavor and thick clouds. If you are a former smoker, you will not notice the difference.

Summing Up

If you are looking for the best starter kit on a budget, consider getting ePuffer’s xpod. We rank it as one of the best vape pens for anyone who wants to try out vaping. The sleek design, outstanding performance, and portability make it an excellent choice for both beginners and experienced vapers.